ATCO's plans to blast the top of Mount Tennyson at Yetholme to construct a 75-acre dam begs the question: "What value do we place on the protection and conservation of our cherished local landscapes?"
Friends of the Fish River Inc. (FOFR) believes that ATCO has failed to address the impact of its pumped hydro industrial development on the character and soul of the surrounding natural and cultural landscapes.
These splendid places are significant aesthetically, culturally and socially. They are our heritage.
ATCO's hydro power station on the lofty landmark of Mount Tennyson will industrialise the landscape at Yetholme. The scars will be seen from miles around and FOFR believes they will be clearly visible from Bathurst.
The hydro power station will overlook the historic settlement of O'Connell which is listed on the Heritage Register of the National Estate and was first named O'Connell Plains in 1813 by Surveyor General Evans.
FOFR believes that there are so many better site options for ATCO and questions why Yetholme is the chosen site for a project which will not only alter the natural landscape, but also take huge volumes of precious water from the Fish River and, FOFR believes, threaten Bathurst's drinking water security.
Canadian company ATCO stated in its Scoping Report (2.4.2, page 23) that it undertook "a multi-disciplinary search for the lowest cost, first to market pumped hydro prospects in NSW and concluded that the (Yetholme) Project best meets these criteria".
Yetholme was well down the list of ANU's Professor Blaker's list of 5000 possible pumped hydro sites in NSW. ATCO, however, has chosen this location because it is their cheapest option.
In November 2022, researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) released a detailed study outlining 1500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage facilities.
Professor Blakers stated: "Basically, we searched near every existing reservoir in Australia to find a potential matching reservoir site."
He went on to say that "We can afford to be choosy". As Yetholme does not have an existing reservoir, it was not on this new list.
The ripple effect of ATCO's "lowest cost" pumped hydro station will impact more than 1000 rural property lots within a 15km radius of the site.
Here the rich colonial history, picturesque landscapes and peaceful rural lifestyle is important to the local communities and also highly valued by visitors.
ATCO's pumped hydro installation will be in direct line of sight from the O'Connell Conservation Area.
The elevated monstrosity, a 1.4 kilometre long, five-metre diameter protruding water pipe (penstock), big enough for a tourist bus to drive through, will be seen from every road and vantage point throughout O'Connell and environs.
FFOR believes it will be a blight on the picturesque O'Connell Valley, which is a recognised scenic and highly valued cultural landscape, in the heartland of Australia's earliest beginnings of European settlement inland from the Great Dividing Range.
Further, this industrial eyesore will be made worse by the clearing of all trees and other vegetation beside the penstock to create suitably wide corridors for construction and ongoing maintenance.
There will also be the huge 25 metre high concrete wall surrounding the 75-acre top dam.
The O'Connell Valley, with its productive undulating agricultural land, and its historic buildings linked by O'Connell ANZAC Memorial Avenue, is of high aesthetic significance.
The O'Connell area has retained a high degree of intactness of the worked rural landscape since colonial days when O'Connell was one of the earliest agricultural hubs planned in the region.
Situated on the Fish River, the historic settlement of O'Connell was classified as a conservation area by the National Trust of Australia (NSW) in 1974 and in 1978 it was listed on the Heritage Register of the National Estate.
It is protected by its listing as a heritage item on the Oberon Council Local Environment Plan.
The O'Connell ANZAC Memorial Avenue of Desert Ash trees links several groups of historic buildings within the O'Connell conservation area.
The National Trust listed avenue is of rare historical significance, as it is one of only a few surviving First World War living Memorial Avenues in NSW.
FOFR believes that the irreversible negative impact of the altering of our unique, living landscapes for the installation of a pumped hydro power station far outweighs any possible benefits claimed by the profit driven ATCO.
In a complete pumped hydro energy storage cycle, water is pumped from a lower to an upper reservoir and at a later time returns to the lower reservoir, via the turbines, with a round-trip efficiency of only 80 per cent.
In other words, using electricity from the grid (largely coal-fired), 20 per cent of the electricity is lost in a complete pumping/generation cycle. There are other more efficient and less destructive ways of storing energy.
This, in the opinion of FOFR, is clearly the wrong project in the wrong place! As Professor Blakers said, "We can afford to be choosy".
