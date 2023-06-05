Western Advocate
When considering the pumped hydro project, consider the incredible heritage of O'Connell | Letter

By Susan Willis
June 5 2023 - 5:30pm
Mount Tennyson as seen from Tarana Road, Locksley. Picture by Peter Bowditch
ATCO's plans to blast the top of Mount Tennyson at Yetholme to construct a 75-acre dam begs the question: "What value do we place on the protection and conservation of our cherished local landscapes?"

