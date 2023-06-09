THERE'S gadgets and gizmos a'plenty at Vintage Vibes Emporium - a new business which has opened along Keppel Street.
The store, which opened on Thursday, June 1, stocks an eclectic range of furniture, books, clothing, lighting, and decor galore.
Walking into the business is like stepping back in time; into a treasure trove of a different world.
The sights, smells and feeling replicated in store are the same as those you would experience when walking into your grandparents house as a child - instant warmth and comfort.
And this is exactly what owner Nancy Niven was aiming for.
"It's probably about more of just a feeling than a being," she said.
"You just feel like you've walked into someones house in here and it just feels welcoming and warm and it brings back all of those good memories from childhood.
"Everyone who walks into Vintage Vibes just feels like they are getting a warm hug."
This feeling is attained through the large range of vintage items in store, for which Ms Niven has a deep appreciation.
As a way to honour this appreciation, Ms Niven decided to open the first Vintage Vibes Emporium in Mudgee in 2019.
Following this success, she decided, on a whim, to open the sister store in Bathurst.
"It's really just about saving precious things from ending up in landfill," Ms Niven said.
"And trying to encourage people to love what's old, and have appreciation for old timbers, workmanship, design, style, and incorporating it into everyday living."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Having the ability to incorporate older items into modern homes is something that Ms Niven believes helps to add life into a house - making it a home.
"The way you style it and can make it more eclectic and can incorporate some old pieces with some new pieces and pops of colour and textures; it just makes a home, a home," she said.
As well as stocking a variety of items to help people achieve a homely feel, Ms Niven also said she can provide styling advice, and tips and tricks on restoring or revamping any items.
"I can certainly help with advising people on that sort of stuff," she said.
There the store has only been opened for a small period of time, Ms Niven said she has already received an abundance of good feedback.
She has also received inquiries regarding the procurement and stocking of items.
The stock sold in store is procured by Ms Niven through garage sales or deceased estate sales.
She said she was willing to purchase any items in good condition, as long as those wishing to sell can provide a high quality picture of the item.
The store is open from Thursday to Sunday each week.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.