ST PAT'S and its fans paid respect to one of its former premiership winners on Sunday.
Luke Bennett, who won a first grade premiership for the Saints back in 2001, died when the car he was driving hit a tree at about 3pm on Thursday, May 18, in North Lismore.
Several members of that 2001 premiership squad were on hand at Sunday's match at Jack Arrow Oval against Orange Hawks, where they stood on the field with the current Saints squad, prior to kick-off.
The number 10 jersey, which Bennett wore, was also retired, with Saints skipper Zac Merritt instead wearing number 19.
While he didn't know Bennett personally, Merritt hoped that his team "made him proud".
"You want to celebrate a life like that and at Pat's, we always try to do that, by celebrating our past and the people that have walked before us," he said.
"We thought it was only out of respect that we would retire that number 10 for today and hopefully we made him proud."
Bennett's friend Craig White described him as the "most mischievous bloke you ever would meet for all the right reasons" in his eulogy at his funeral on Saturday, May 27, at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
"His mind never stopped ticking away thinking about how he could make us all laugh and have fun," he said.
"There was never a dull moment when you were around Luke; he just loved having a good time."
Bennett was also known as Nipper, Big Fella, Styles and Big Benno to his friends.
The number 10 jersey was retired as a one-off and is expected to come back into use for Saints' next match against Parkes on June 25.
