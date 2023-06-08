TRAFFIC passing through the Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade is now travelling on 80 per cent new road, according to Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
In the latest traffic switch last week, drivers between Napoleon Street and the Bathurst Sheds site were moved to newly constructed lanes on the north side of the highway.
It follows both directions of traffic travelling between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Nile Street at Raglan moving to the new section of road back in December before the switch was extended to Napoleon Street.
"Eighty per cent of what cars are travelling on now is the new road and this week we will see kerb and guttering begin," Mr Toole said earlier this week.
"If the weather keeps this up, the project is on track to be completed in time for Christmas this year."
It's a turnaround from 2021, when the Kelso to Raglan upgrade was put behind during a run of wet weather before it had even started to develop some momentum.
The Western Advocate reported in early 2022 that more than 50 days had been lost to the weather since the previous March - nearly one-third of the available working days.
In his update on the project this week, Mr Toole said asbestos has been successfully removed from the western end of the upgrade site, allowing for the final stage of stormwater pipes and drainage to be completed.
As well as the visible progress, he said another positive aspect had been the use of local contractors.
"The ability to employ local contractors and boost the local economy is something we're extremely pleased about - a number of local companies have been involved in the project to date, employing over 25 people on site each day," Mr Toole said.
He said the remainder of the specially grown new treescape will be planted on the eastbound side over the coming fortnight and work will start on completing the section of road in front of the Gold Panner.
The former NSW Coalition government committed $73 million in funding to upgrade the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.