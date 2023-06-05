SUPERSTARS United have enjoyed a massive win, on the day Bathurst netball celebrated its Indigenous round.
Played at the John Matthews Sport Complex, Superstars were in cruise control against OOT Phoenix, claiming a comprehensive 70-9 win.
It was the team's second win of the season and it moves them into fourth spot ahead of the June long weekend break.
Michelle Pratley, from Superstars, said the result was "pleasing".
"The team was happy with their game on Saturday, as they were trying out different combinations and moves," she said.
"The results for the girls over the past few weeks have been pleasing."
Having lost its first three games of the season - 36-19 to Panthers Mustangs, 43-32 to Bulldogs Verdelho and 56-36 to Panthers A - the club has now won consecutive games, following a 51-28 win over Nova Sky the previous round.
Pratley said it was great for the Bathurst Netball Association to celebrate Indigenous round.
"It was great to have Bathurst netball promoting the Indigenous round with all teams," she said.
"Sport is an opportunity for inclusion and provides a space where diverse groups can come together as one."
Pratley said she's pleased with how Superstars have been performing this season.
"Everyone on the court gives 100 per cent each game and it's a team effort across the whole court," she said.
"This season the team has most of its players returning from the 2022 season, with a couple of new additions that are a perfect fit for the team."
The Superstars United squad includes Lara Abbott, Xanthe Booth, Tegan Bush, Keira Copeland, Sarah Driver, Chelsea Gibbs, Pearl Grimmett, Kate Gullifer, Sophie Gullfier and Molly McCrossin.
In other results, Panthers Mustangs defeated Nova Sky 36-33 and Bulldogs bested Panthers A 36-35 in a thrilling match.
Collegians Mystified had the bye.
Netball action returns after the long weekend break on Saturday, June 17.
