Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Kora Magic produces spellbinding run to win at Tyers Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S been a recurring bridesmaid throughout her career but Kora Magic finally secured her second career win at Bathurst's Tyers Park on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.