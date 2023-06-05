Kora Magic produces spellbinding run to win at Tyers Park

SHE'S been a recurring bridesmaid throughout her career but Kora Magic finally secured her second career win at Bathurst's Tyers Park on Monday.
The Mark Jones-trained Kuroshio mare had been a runner-up on eight occasions since her maiden victory back in January last year, and that unlucky streak came to an end for Kora Magic ($4.40, Ronnie Simpson) in the Bathurst RSL Club Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,000 metres).
Kora Magic led the field into the straight and managed to hold off a challenge from race favourite and home-trained runner Arimathea ($3.30, Stephen Mooney) by a length.
Heavenly Prophet ($3.70, Shaun Guymer) finished well for third.
The winning five-year-old mare has been one of the most consistent performers at this grade for almost a year, and at one stage achieved the strange feat of finishing runner-up in seven straight races.
Now Jones can finally call his mare a well-earned two-time race winner.
Winning jockey Ronnie Simpson said the mare did everything he asked of her in Monday's win.
"I was very confident on the turn. She had a nice transit there and she travelled well for me," he said.
"Coming into the turn she was building up and then she kicked away. She started feeling it in the last furlong but she'd still done everything right.
"Mark just wanted to go forward with her and said if I couldn't lead I could sit outside the leader and keep her where she's comfortable, and that's what she did today."
Arimathea got out well towards the inside but it was Yeas And Nays and Kora Magic who surged to the front to take control of Monday's race in the early stages.
The two Bathurst-trained hopes - Dean Mirfin's Arimathea and Andrew Ryan's Laffing Waters - settled behind the leaders.
Yeas And Nays began to fade on the bend but Kora Magic continued to go on with things inside the final 400m.
Arimathea poked through to challenge the leader but didn't have the kick required to catch the front runner.
The victory completed a race-to-race double to start the Bathurst meeting for Simpson.
He won the opening race of the day with Garry Lunn's $20 shot Buster Fontein.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
