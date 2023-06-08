THREE TIMES has proven to be the good luck charm for the new owners of the Keppel Street Newsagency.
It's been three months since Urvish Damwala and Abhishek Jariwala took over the ownership of the newsagency, and in the last three weeks, they have sold three high division, lottery winning tickets.
All three of these tickets were sold as part of a syndicate organised by the owners, who after having years of experience in the industry, have proved they know the tricks of the trade.
The duo previously worked for a family member in Sydney, where they learned the ins and outs of the newsagency game, and now they are sharing their expertise with the people of Bathurst.
And, it's already paid off.
On May 13, the Keppel Street Newsagency learnt the news that a Division 1 winning syndicate entry was sold in-store.
The winning ticket brought in $1,428,571.43, between a syndicate of 174 people.
Each entrant purchased a $200 ticket, and as a return on their investment, each person received approximately $8000.
"A syndicate always gives you more of a winning chance," Mr Damwala said.
And this has already proved to be true, as only two weeks after the Division 1 win, Keppel Street Newsagency learnt the news that they had sold a Division 2 lotto winner.
This ticket was sold on May 27, and saw a win of $19,705.38, which was also a part of a syndicate.
This time it was between 51 people, who paid $7 each - who received approximately $380 as a return of investment.
Just three days later, the newsagency heard the news that they had, yet again, sold another Division 2 winning ticket.
This time, 15 people paid a $26 share of the winning $52,531.50, receiving almost $3500 each.
It's something that the new owners are extremely excited about, as these big wins have resulted in a different kind of big win for the store - a roaring trade.
Mr Damwala said that he has seen an influx of customers in store since the wins, with people coming in to purchase tickets for themselves, but also to congratulate the owners on the victories.
"Everybody in Bathurst is very happy with us, and is very friendly," Mr Damwala said.
This friendliness is, in turn, providing the motivation for Mr Damwala to provide the best tickets for locals.
"We are doing our best to give them good tickets," he said.
"That's why we make a lot of syndicates, because it's the best strategy to win, and we want people to win, not just to play."
As well as selling the winning tickets, the duo at Keppel Street are always there to advise people on making the most out of their money.
This is helping to ensure that the winners can make the most out of life, and feel a sense of contentment surrounding their success.
"Whoever bought the tickets, are very happy now," Mr Damwala said.
Which is exactly what the newsagency duo set out to do when they took over the store just three months ago.
"We want to make them happy," Mr Damwala said.
