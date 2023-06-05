Western Advocate
Two vehicles collide at intersection of Durham and George streets

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:20pm
SEVERAL people are being assessed by NSW Ambulance following a multi-vehicle accident (MVA) at the intersection of Durham and George streets.

