SEVERAL people are being assessed by NSW Ambulance following a multi-vehicle accident (MVA) at the intersection of Durham and George streets.
Emergency services received a call about an accident involving two vehicles at about 2.30pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said there were three patients at the scene.
One person has declined an assessment and is presumed to be uninjured, while the other two are currently being assessed by paramedics.
"One is complaining of mild back pain, and another is still in the vehicle, so they are being assessed," the spokesperson said.
They were unsure whether anyone would need to be transferred to hospital for further treatment.
Emergency service personnel, including police officers and firefighters, remain on the scene.
Motorists should avoid the area.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
