Here are the next steps on the Great Western Highway construction site at Medlow Bath

Updated June 7 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
The current highway through Medlow Bath on a foggy Blue Mountains morning.
RELOCATING utilities and stormwater drainage and property adjustment work will make up some of the next steps in the duplication and upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath in the Blue Mountains.

