Court

Ashley Joy Allman in Bathurst Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
A person behind the bar pouring a schooner of beer. File picture
AN AFTERNOON at the pub came to a startling end for a 21-year-old, who was busted behind the wheel 10 minutes after polishing off her fourth beer.

