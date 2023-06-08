LIVESTOCK markets continue to tighten as supply gets ahead of demand and meatworks struggle to match the demand with a restricted workforce.
An agent in the Hunter Valley tells of a serious sell-off of cattle that are not quite ready for the fat market but are being sold into a tight market because of a very dry early winter.
There are lots of comments that tell me that "everywhere west of Molong is bone dry already and that our district is a bit of an oasis".
There is certainly no need for panic selling in the Central Tablelands and one positively wise gentleman assures me that it's only 90 days until spring.
Good quality lucerne or oaten hay is getting harder to find and if a producer intends to hold stock until spring, now is the time to buy hay.
ON Thursday, June 15, a group of rural supply agents will present a discussion evening at the Yass Golf Club that will outline the use of pain relief options at lamb marking.
The products Tri-Solfen, Buccalgesic and Numnuts are now freely available over the counter and producers and livestock contractors know the positive effect that these products have on young animals at a crucial stage.
Cattle producers are also using some of these products (mainly Tri-Solfen) at calf marking and de-horning.
The Yass agents are to be commended for staging this discussion for its animal husbandry benefits and for bringing the country community together.
To follow on from this, which rural supply agent in Bathurst would arrange a producer breakfast or evening to discuss EID sheep tags, pain relief at calf and lamb marking, current drench strategies and pasture sowing options?
If done right, with help from LLS (Local Land Services) and NSW Farmers, an event like this will attract more than 100 producers who will probably support your business in future.
THE total dispersal sale of Ron Rayner's Glanna Merino Stud at Gulgong is advertised recently and marks the end of 70 years of stud breeding.
Ron was a foundation member of the SRS sheep breeding group and a judge of an early version of a BMA (Bathurst Merino Association) Ewe Competition at a time when that group was buzzing with interest and organised industry events attracted crowds.
The Glanna stud ewes will fit nicely into Merino studs that value good quality and we wish Ron good health and good luck in the future.
LAST week's MerinoLink Conference and Field Day attracted a crowd of probably 120 people, although a lot of our district's Merino breeders were not obvious at the events.
Both field day presentations were faultless and Wendy Simon and Graeme Ross, along with the Kelly family, deserve praise for their efforts.
There is a huge amount of work behind the scenes when a family is involved in industry trials such as these.
From my corner, the Bathurst Merino Association logo that was printed on each page of the event's booklet could have read "Members of the BMA saved the sheep industry of this district from destruction by fighting for common sense and Gudair Vaccine to stop the Ovine Johnes Disease scare in Australia".
All this happened in the 1990s and is a part of history.
ROBYN and Mervyn Tobin are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary in Bathurst and I'm sure that many people in Bathurst and surrounds will join me in saying: "Well done kids, and many more happy years to come."
THE wool market traded lower on the first day of sales and picked up on the second day as there was much more competition from companies that had been quiet in the last couple of weeks.
A very positive outcome was Fremantle, which was 25-40ac dearer for the week.
The Western indicator closed up 2.17 per cent or 29ac/kg. Perhaps this indicator shows clearer movements in the Merino market as it is not affected by the crossbred market as are the Eastern indicators.
Greasy wool is now flowing easily into processing plants across the world and it is reported that spinners are fully booked at the moment.
However, energy costs and labour issues continue to hamper their efforts.
Week 49 has an early estimated offering of 35,655 bales with only Sydney and Melbourne selling.
WAITING for admission at hospital, I overheard a doctor ask his anaesthetist: "How has your day been?" "Oh, fine," the answer came, "everyone's woken up so far."
***
THE young mother was distraught; three-year-old Astill had swallowed a tiny magnet.
The doctor calmed her down and said it would pass by next day.
Mum was worried and asked how she would know if it had gone.
"Stick him to the fridge," doctor said. "When he falls off, it's completely gone."
SONG for the day: A Daisy A Day.
