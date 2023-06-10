AS a criminal investigator, Sergeant Scott McWhirter has seen the best in people.
And he's seen the worst.
The Bathurst-based cop, who lives in Orange, retired on June 2 after 27 years on the job, during which time he worked across the state, investigating everything from run-of-the-mill cases to murders.
He said it's the latter that really stand out in his memory.
Having joined the cops in 1995, he said he always wanted to work on serious crime.
"Over the years I've worked on several murder cases, they are probably the ones that stand out the most," he said.
"And in saying that, I'm not taking anything away from any other crime where there is a victim involved.
"But when someone is murdered, the impact on their family is enormous.
"And I don't know if it brings closure, but to bring some sort of answers or justice or that sort of thing to the families, that's probably the most profound thing out of all the memories I have in my career."
While being a criminal investigator was his first passion, Sgt McWhirter changed roles in the latter part of his career and took up a position as a general duties supervisor, working across the Central West.
Prior to Bathurst station, he was based in Parkes and Newcastle in the same role.
"I have to say I really enjoyed it [the job]," he said, adding it was his partner who suggested he change his professional direction.
"She pushed me to apply for the promotion.
"At the time, I didn't really want to go that way, but she encouraged me and, looking back, I think that sort of saved my career.
"Criminal investigation was and is a hard job. By diversifying into something different [general duties], I think it prolonged my career.
"And I really do enjoy coming to work and working with the team, and giving guidance and advice, and we have a lot of fun as well.
"Mentoring [the junior staff] is really the rewarding bit. I make sure I have them in career development, find out what their interest is, and what courses they have to do to get them on the right road.
"It's really satisfying when you have mentored someone and they reach their goal and that's been a big part of the past 10 or so years for me."
Having loved his job, Sgt McWhirter said it was a difficult decision to retire.
He applied for the operational disengagement scheme through NSW Police, and was accepted.
The scheme is an initiative designed to help support eligible police officers wishing to pursue an alternative career or life path by transitioning from the NSW Police Force.
He said he thought he'd apply and, if he got selected, he got selected.
"And if I didn't, I have a great job to go back to."
His application successful, Sgt McWhirter said he is looking forward to spending more time with his kids, grandkids, parents and just relaxing.
Based in Orange, he said he has no intentions of leaving the region.
"We're not moving anywhere. Our kids live locally," he said.
He said he was looking forward to retirement, though he will miss his other family, the NSW Police, enormously.
"In my career, the best part has been the people and the troops I've worked with," he said.
"We have each other's backs and care for each other, enormously.
"In this career, you've got to take the good with the bad ... that's probably the only way you get a bit of longevity out of it.
"But I will miss them all.
"Today [June 2] is a happy day, but for me also a very sad day. I have made many, many friends here.
"I'm going to miss the people, my friends. It will be very different, but good-different."
