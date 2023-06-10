Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Supporting families a driving force for retiring cop Scott McWhirter

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 10 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergeant Scott McWhirter outside Bathurst Police Station on his final day on June 2.
Sergeant Scott McWhirter outside Bathurst Police Station on his final day on June 2.

AS a criminal investigator, Sergeant Scott McWhirter has seen the best in people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.