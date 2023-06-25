ONE of the most-used spaces in the Bathurst RSL Club is set to undergo a facelift.
The club plans to invest $565,000 in its lounge bar to freshen up the space for its patrons.
The refurbishment will include replacing the flooring, refacing the bar, changing the ceiling design, and putting in new furniture.
Chief executive officer Peter Sargent said the last time the lounge bar was renovated was in 2015, and the proposed work was long overdue.
"These plans have been in the works probably for two years, but obviously with all of the uncertainty around COVID and those types of things, we continued to push it back," he said.
"We've decided that we've got some clear air, hopefully, and we need to get it done."
He said it is "critical" for clubs to continue to update their premises so they remain attractive and enjoyable to the community.
"We progressively aim to renovate sections of the club around about the six to seven year time frame, because we find that it is necessary to do that," Mr Sargent said.
"Because we are such a high-volume venue, the furnishings cop a bit of wear and tear, so it's really important to continue refreshing."
It is hoped work will be able to get under way inside the club in late July, and then conclude by mid September.
During that time, the club will remain operational, but there will be some disruptions, including some limitations to seating.
"There will be some inconvenience, but we will remain trading throughout," Mr Sargent said.
"Parts of the lounge bar will be inaccessible during that period while we renovate, but we're aiming to get it done as quickly as possible so we reduce the inconvenience."
The lounge bar is one of the busiest and most popular areas in the club.
It is often used for cafe-style dining and can be considered an extension of the bistro area.
Mr Sargent said the renovations are all about refreshing the space for the enjoyment of patrons.
"The refurbishment of the lounge bar is going to be focusing on making it a really comfortable place to sit down and have a cup of coffee or something to eat and chat with friends," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
