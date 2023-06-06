WHILE The World Waits exhibition opened at Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Saturday, June 3 to a great crowd and will close on Sunday, July 2.
The regional tour is ending soon, so if you haven't seen the show, please head over to Cowra.
The exhibition will then go into storage for a while.
The tour will wrap up in 2024 at the new Forbes Cultural Centre, which is currently under construction.
We'll let you know when we have the dates.
ARTS marketing and arts funding workshops will be held in Cowra next week.
The arts marketing workshop will be held from 11am to noon and the arts funding workshop from 12.30-2pm on Tuesday, June 13 (new date).
The venue will be the Cowra Railway Station on the Mid-Western Highway.
The workshops, for creatives with Arts OutWest staff, will cover easy, low-cost arts marketing and arts funding (including the Regional Arts Fund, Create NSW).
Come to one or both. The workshops will be free. (Those who come to both are asked to bring their lunch.)
Details and sign up are available via EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/arts-outwest-12851154754
ARTS OutWest AGM and Regional Gathering will be held at Cowra on Sunday, June 25 from 11am-3.30pm.
Please join us for a day of networking, hearing local arts stories and catching up with Arts OutWest.
We will be spending the day at Cowra Civic Centre and Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Darling Street, Cowra.
Agenda
WE'RE doing show and tell at the AGM in Cowra on Sunday, June 25 in the afternoon.
We're looking for arts and heritage practitioners and groups in the Cowra local government area to share their stories in very quick (three-minute) show and tells.
We have room for 12 presentations total.
You'll provide up to 20 images to be played on a loop on the big screen. You'll talk at the same time, telling your story or pitching your project in the most interesting way you can.
You'll have three minutes total.
Images will need to be provided to Arts OutWest via PowerPoint file or Dropbox by Monday, June 19. To do show and tell, please email us: artsoutwest@csu.edu.au
At the AGM, we'll also have a camera set up to capture your memories of past Arts OutWest projects and activities as we head into our 50th anniversary year. Bring your stories!
