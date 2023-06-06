Western Advocate
Don't wait much longer to see this important exhibition | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
June 6 2023 - 10:00am
While The World Waits exhibition artists Helen Carpenter (Grenfell), Jane Tonks (Orange), Shani Nottingham (Cowra) and Steven Cavanagh (Hill End) are joined in Cowra by While The World Waits musician Nerida Cuddy (Canowindra). Picture supplied.
WHILE The World Waits exhibition opened at Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Saturday, June 3 to a great crowd and will close on Sunday, July 2.

