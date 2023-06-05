RESULT: Defeated by St Pat's 32-6
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "We've got back-to-back weeks off, with two byes in a row, so we'll use that to freshen up.
"We'll work on a few things as well.
"We want to come back, pick things up and get moving into the back end of the year."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 32-6
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "We wanted to build from last week's win against Mudgee.
"We knew Hawks really pushed Mudgee and they always come to play."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes 24-20
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "They probably were the better side over 80 minutes if you look at it.
"We had some chances too but it was a good game of footy.
"They are a good side with a few boys to come back."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 24-20
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "It's a tough pill to swallow when you are the better team for 79 minutes.
"It just goes to show you have to play the full 80 minutes every week or sides will make you play like Dubbo CYMS did.
"We will learn from that and get ready to battle it out with Parkes this weekend."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 22-6
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "We've got two weeks off so we might get the boys to train a little bit harder and work on a couple of little things to come back against the two Group 10 teams.
"The two weeks have come at the right time because we have a couple niggling injuries and we can work through into these next two games."
RESULT: Defeated by Macquarie 22-6
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "We've just got to move onto next week against Forbes.
"Hopefully we can turn it around, it's going to be a big game so we will see how we go."
RESULT: Defeated Panthers 24-22
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 24-22
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We just had little lapses throughout the game.
"We probably paid really well for 65-70 minutes of that game but there was a couple of five minute spells where we sort of dropped the ball a little bit or dropped our game.
"We missed a few crucial tackles and made some poor decisions.
"Once we can knock that out of our game, you know, we'll be a lot better."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 34-22
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated by Lithgow 34-22
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: N/A
