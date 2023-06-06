ERIN Naden would have called you crazy if you told her before Sunday's Western Women's League Tag game against Orange Hawks that she'd put away five tries.
The Saints fullback had come into the match not feeling at 100 per cent, after a game of AFL the previous day, but psyched herself up for a game against her former club.
When Naden crossed for her first try inside the first two minutes of the game it would mark the start of an unexpected big day.
"I did not expect to score that many because I was pretty tired after AFL the day before," she said.
"I was pretty stoked with scoring five tries. I guess after the first try I was feeling pretty good - still a little tight - but I love scoring tries against Hawks because they used to be my old team. It gave me a little boost to keep going."
Pat's-Hawks clashes used to routinely be the must-watch clash of the Group 10 league tag calendar.
Hawks lack the firepower they've had in recent times but the Saints still expected a big turnout from an Orange side coming into the weekend's game with three wins from six matches.
This time around Pat's had too many weapons for the Hawks to contain.
Five other try scorers got in on the action for the Saints by the time the 50 minutes were up.
With all the history that exists between the two clubs Naden said that any win over the Hawks is one worth celebrating.
"Hawks have been one of our biggest competitors in previous years, so to get a score like that was really good," she said.
"They've lost a lot of their key players, which I guess helps us a lot, and they're still working on their combinations. It was still always going to be a tough game, and it's great to get the win."
The result follows a 58-4 win for Pat's over Cowra Magpies.
Those pair of 50-plus point performances were a show of strength from the Saints after they drew 18-all against Orange CYMS in what could have been a potential grand final preview.
Naden was absent for the Cowra and CYMS contests.
She's looking forward to the next opportunity to take on the green and golds.
"We'll be able to get back to our structure next time we play them because we had a few girls playing out of position," she said.
"I think the next game will be a bit better for us. We know what we need to do to get on top."
It was a brutal back-to-back week of games for the Hawks who came into the game off a 36-0 loss to cross-city rivals CYMS.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
