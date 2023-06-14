A CROWS nest is a platform or a shelter for a lookout on a ship, and The Crows Nest Cafe in Bathurst is the place to be for shelter and comfort, all while enjoying a hot cup of coffee.
And, while you're there, you can look out into the beautiful gardens, and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature - something you don't usually get to experience while being tucked away in the Bathurst CBD.
In busy Keppel Street lies The Crows Nest Cafe, which is located within DeJorja and Co, and is owned by entrepreneur Simon Ross.
Mr Ross took over the ownership of the cafe 12 months ago, after the success of his coffee roasting endeavours and the subsequent purchase of a coffee van; Black Crow Coffee.
"I started roasting coffee a few years ago, and then that started to get some legs, so I got the van and started doing pop up events and things like that," he said.
"Then shortly after that, I had the opportunity here with the shop."
And he hasn't looked back.
Having the opportunity to be an active part of the community is what Mr Ross said he loves the most about being a business owner.
"We're very lucky with the space, it's a really nice, beautiful area to come and relax. I just enjoy each and every day of being here."
Another thing that Mr Ross loves about the business, is the fact that it provides a point of difference to other food outlets.
"It's just about offering an alternative space and alternative menu as well," he said.
"We focus on fresh produce, and we don't do chips or anything like that, we focus more on salads, sandwiches, acai bowls, smoothie bowls, things like that."
As well as providing healthier options for Bathurst locals, Mr Ross is also making positive changes within the community, by being an active participant in local fundraisers and initiatives.
"I'm involved in the Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk, so every Thursday night, I go down with the van and put on free coffees and hot chocolates and stuff like that for everyone who comes along," he said.
"That just encourages people to get out and start having conversations with each other."
He has also been involved in sporting functions, and recently attended the Australia'a Biggest Morning Tea hosted at Bell Conveyancing, where he donated one dollar to the Cancer Council from every cup sold.
Mr Ross also announced that for the entire month of June, The Crows Nest will donate two dollars of every soup sold to a local family, as the young daughter has recently been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkins Lymphoma.
He is also planning on hosting an event at the cafe later in the month to continue these fundraising efforts.
