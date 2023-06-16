A TRIP to get milk quickly soured for a disqualified driver who ran the risk of doing time behind bars, a court has heard.
Bradlee John Reid, 37, of Gisborne Lane, Wellington was convicted in Bathurst Local Court after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
According to court documents, Reid was behind the wheel of a car heading east along Mitre Street in West Bathurst about 1.45pm on March 1, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
Officers said they asked Reid for his licence when he said "I don't have one chief".
Checks on the RMS system showed Reid's licence was disqualified in Tamworth from February 24, 2021 to June 6, 2023 for a police pursuit and a separate stint of driving while suspended.
The court heard Reid was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged.
During Reid's sentencing on May 24, Legal Aid solicitor Ms Chui told the court her client was driving to "get a bottle of milk for his child".
Ms Chui said Reid had also not offended in three years.
"This is a situation where you need to think before you do things," Magistrate C Farnan said.
"You can go to jail for this ... it wasn't necessary."
Reid was placed on a six-month community correction order.
He was also disqualified from driving for a further six months.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
