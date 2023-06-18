IT could be at least another three years before construction work commences on the upgrade to Hereford Street, and that's only if a substantial funding source is found.
Bathurst Regional Council has issued a call for tenders for the design of signalisation at the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane.
The plan is to remove the roundabout at the intersection, with traffic lights to be installed, as per the advice of the overall preliminary design for the Hereford Street road corridor.
While tenders closed on June 13 and a successful tenderer could be chosen as soon as August, it will be years before a design for the intersection is ready, and potentially years more before any construction work commences.
Council's manager of technical services Bernard Drum said multiple factors could affect the construction timeline.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Based on numerous factors, including the complexity of the design, utility service approvals, the potential for requiring property acquisitions or corridor widening, it is hard to determine a construction commencement date, but the detailed design and approvals process is not expected to be completed before the middle of 2025, which would mean construction would be unlikely to commence before 2026," he said.
"Construction would also be contingent upon the appropriate funding being identified and allocated in council's budget process."
Funding is one of the biggest question marks surrounding the project.
Signalisation of the Hereford-Gilmour-Marsden intersection is just one element to the upgrade to the Hereford Street road corridor.
Other work identified in the preliminary design includes widening Hereford Street to two lanes in either direction, the construction of a new four-lane bridge, and changes to streets on the approach to Hereford Street, including George and Gilmour streets.
The preliminary design also provided an estimated cost of the overall project to be at least $25 million, and it's likely that has jumped, as the cost of building materials soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this stage, council has not allocated any money to the Hereford Street works.
Previously, there have been suggestions to seek support from the state or federal governments, but Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was reluctant for the NSW government to put up significant funding.
"To me, this is a council road and you would expect them to be putting in some serious dollars. They should be looking at funding up to 80 per cent of that project because it's one of their responsibilities," he said in January, 2022.
Since then, Mr Toole and his party have been relegated to the opposition, which could affect his ability to secure funding from the new Labor government.
For now, council's focus is on finding a suitable contractor to come up with the design for the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane.
Council staff will evaluate tenders received and provide a report to councillors for their consideration.
"The successful contractor will commence the design of the intersection, including undertaking a detailed topographical survey of the site and utility service identification," Mr Drum said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.