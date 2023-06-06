Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Eli Burke set to fight for Junior WKBF Australian Light Paperweight Title in Brisbane

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S going to be a David versus Goliath story this Saturday when Bathurst's Eli Burke, 11, will represent one the city's smallest gyms at a national Muay Thai title fight this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.