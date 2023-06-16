Western Advocate
Kaitlee Caldwell, 19, in Bathurst Court for common assault

By Court Reporter
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Outside the entrance to Bathurst Courthouse on June 5, 2023. File picture
BITING someone during a fight about calling police has seen a 19-year-old woman convicted of common assault.

