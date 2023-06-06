Western Advocate
Woodbridge Cup: CSU Mungals suffer 12-6 loss to Canowindra Tigers

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 11:30am
Millie Smith (pictured) and the CSU Mungals lost 12-6 to Canowindra on Friday night. Picture by John Fitzgerald
Millie Smith (pictured) and the CSU Mungals lost 12-6 to Canowindra on Friday night. Picture by John Fitzgerald

A SECOND half fight-back wasn't enough for CSU Mungals, as they fell to Canowindra Tigers under lights in the Woodbridge Cup.

