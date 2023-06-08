Western Advocate
A dry argument: This government's water concerns don't seem to extend to the bush | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
June 8 2023 - 11:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he has concerns about Labors plans.
LAST week in Parliament I condemned the State Government on its late-night rushing of a bill to protect Sydney and Hunter Water consumers while refusing to offer the same protection for rural and regional water utilities and communities.

