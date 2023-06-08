LAST week in Parliament I condemned the State Government on its late-night rushing of a bill to protect Sydney and Hunter Water consumers while refusing to offer the same protection for rural and regional water utilities and communities.
I spoke in the debate on the floor of Parliament to highlight the government's refusal to amend the Constitution Amendment (Sydney Water and Hunter Water) Bill 2023, which seeks to provide constitutional protection to Sydney and Hunter Water, whilst not providing any protection for 89 regional water utilities owned by councils across the state.
For millions of water users, Labor has tried to privatise water before, and this sounds like a sneaky, cheap plan to try to keep your city friends happy.
This bill falls desperately short in protecting the water rights of the people across this state.
Over the past number of years, councils have taken the necessary steps to ensure the longevity of their future water supply to maintain and provide the services that communities expect.
Water is a fundamental resource for life, and its availability and accessibility should be prioritised for the wellbeing for all of our communities irrespective of where you live.
Water and sewerage assets should not be privatised in regional and rural areas.
Water is not just a commodity; it is a basic human right. By keeping water assets under public control, we ensure that access to clean and affordable water.
THE NSW Labor Government has also refused to rule out cutting the Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card in its September budget.
The former government's travel card has been instrumental in assisting more than 5000 regional apprentices since its inception this year to manage the cost of travel associated with their studies or apprenticeships.
The comments by Labor last week just confirm what we already knew - if you don't live in Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong, the Labor Government doesn't care.
We know the difference this card is already making and will continue to make right across regional NSW.
Labor needs to come clean on its plans and not keep stringing people along pretending it cares about cost of living.
I will continue to advocate for regional apprentices and university students and will continue to put pressure on the government to stop them cutting support at a time when cost-of-living pressures are going up.
