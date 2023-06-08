Your new cosy and comfortable home

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 6: 15 Burton Street, Blayney:
Located on a generous 809 sqm corner block, 15 Burton Street is a gorgeous property that oozes warmth and character throughout. Just a short walk to all of Blayney's facilities including shops and schools, this charming country property is a must inspect and will certainly impress locals looking for their new home or city dwellers looking for a country escape.
Listing agent, Catherine Whitney, said that this exceptional home offered quality furnishings and fittings throughout and would suit those looking for something unique and extra special. "The home has been recently renovated to a high standard and is fresh and waiting for it's new owners," she said. "There are some amazing features throughout and you can't help but feel comfortable as soon as you walk through the door."
Set on a large level block with front and side access, the three bedrooms are generous in size and provide built-in robes, while the main bedroom is complete with private ensuite and fabulous walk-in robe.
The renovations on the kitchen have been completed tastefully and feature a 900mm gas cook top and oven along with dishwasher. Three bathrooms service the home, perfect for growing families. There is the ensuite off the main bedroom, the second bathroom is complete with floor to ceiling tiles and a superb clawfoot bath, while the third bathroom is conveniently combined with the laundry.
Catherin said the renovations had really lifted the feel of the property. "The home has been really nicely done," she said. "It's a period home so it has plenty of character, and you can really feel the care and attention the current owners have put in such as the freshly painted interior with original pressed metal ceilings that will exceed your expectations."
15 Burton Street offers many more features including the large Arrow wood heater and split system air conditioning to keep you comfortable all year round. Large double glass doors lead out onto the pergola area where you can enjoy the fantastic English cottage gardens which are supplied with water from rain water tanks. There is also a double carport with additional workshop which could be converted to extra accommodation (STCA).
With the bigger regional cities of Bathurst and Orange just 30 minutes away, new owners will enjoy the warmth of the local community along with multiple parks and an abundance of sporting facilities.
