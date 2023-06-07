THERE'S a reason Rankin Cottage Crafts chose Daffodil Cottage as the recipient of a sizeable donation this week.
"We've got a particular interest in Daffodil Cottage because a number of our members or family members have a connection with the cottage," treasurer Joy Bannister said.
Mrs Bannister and Rankin Cottage Crafts president Pam Shurmer met with Daffodil's nursing unit manager Mooreen Macleay on Tuesday to hand over $2000 for the cancer care facility next to Bathurst Hospital.
"It's [the money] excess from what we have sold over the last few years," Mrs Bannister said. "And any excess we always give to local charities."
Formed in 1985, Rankin Cottage Crafts operates out of an historic 1840s building in Rankin Street not far from the Howick Street intersection.
"We're a group of crafters from the local area wanting to foster the various crafts within the community and help people out with anything they might want to know about crafting," Mrs Bannister said.
Members sell handmade items including arts and crafts, as well as home-made food.
"We're a not-for-profit organisation and we try to help out where we can," Mrs Shurmer said.
Daffodil Cottage's Ms Macleay said the cancer care centre was always appreciative when it received donations from Bathurst individuals or organisations.
"The community is extremely supportive of Daffodil Cottage and all donations are directly used for patient care," she said.
Some of the ways in which donations are used, she said, are to buy equipment to give cancer patients a better quality of life at home and for patient comfort packs for people starting treatment.
The packs include moisturiser, body products and a thermometer.
Ms Macleay said there was a simple explanation for Daffodil Cottage being well-supported by donations.
"I think so many people are affected by cancer," she said.
"Everybody seems to have either a family member or somebody they know [affected]."
