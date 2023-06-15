HE had the key to unlock every door.
Perhaps that was the secret to Laurie Paton's success as both a business and racehorse owner.
Or perhaps it was hard work and a little luck along the way.
Nevertheless, the journey from a "young boy with a big heart" in Cowra to a "strict but fair" successful businessman in Bathurst brought with it love, friendship, and some pretty terrific memories.
Laurence Roy Paton - longtime owner of Bathurst Locksmiths - was born on June 23, 1943 to parents Roy and May.
He had one sister, Valda, and the family of four lived in Cowra, where Mr Paton tried his hand at a number of sports. But it was bike riding and football that were a big part of his adolescence.
As a boy, Mr Paton represented Cowra at Sydney in junior bike riding. He also loved playing in the local under 18s football team, where he made some lifelong friends with whom he remained close until his death on April 30, 2023.
Mr Paton was farewelled by friends and family at All Saints' Cathedral, Bathurst on May 9, where Anne Murray's Could I Have This Dance was played.
READ MORE:
It was a fitting choice: Mr Paton asked a young lady by the name of Gwen to dance at a ball in Cowra and it was the catalyst for 58 years of marriage.
The couple were married in Cowra in 1965 and had three kids, Louise, Mark and Bronwyn, who all have great memories of their childhood. And a few comical ones.
For Louise, it was getting a little too excited behind the wheel of the ute while her dad was walking outside the car feeding sheep - and giving him a "little nudge".
For Mark, it was coming to terms with never quite being able to outrun the 'old man'.
And for Bronwyn, it was getting busted wagging school. The last thing she expected was having to give way to her father at an intersection in town.
Mr Paton was known as incredibly hard-working, with the long days not going unnoticed by his family.
So when a business opportunity presented itself in Bathurst, the family jumped at the chance to move, and Mr Paton ended up running Bathurst Locksmiths.
The business thrived and it was a great time for the family.
Aside from his friends and family, Mr Paton had another great love: harness racing.
While always "fiddling around" with harness racing horses, it was the move to Bathurst that was the game-changer.
While he'd made some great friends in the industry, Mr Paton went almost 20 years without a winning horse.
That was until he met harness racing trainer Steve Turnbull and the pair secured a little horse fondly known as Socks.
Socks went on to be one of Bathurst's best, racing by the name of Smooth Satin.
From the better half of two decades without a winner to a horse that won almost $1.5 million and some of harness racing's most prestigious events. Socks took Mr Paton and his family on the ride of a lifetime.
The memories of Socks remained with Mr Paton up until his final day, when he died peacefully in Bathurst Base Hospital.
He left behind a locksmith legacy and a heartfelt harness story - the dream of every horseman and woman.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.