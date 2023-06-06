LAST year's grand final rematch has turned into one of the best games of the AFL Central West Women's season.
Reigning premiers Bathurst Giants took on Dubbo Demons at George Park 1 on Saturday afternoon, with the two teams having clashed in last year's decider.
The two teams had played already, back in round two, with Dubbo getting up by three points in a close one.
Saturday's match was ultimately a success for the Giants, winning 6-10-46 to 6-5-41.
Giants coach Steve Mann said it was a tough game.
"We probably didn't kick too accurately in the first quarter. I think we were 1.4 or something like that," he said.
"So we needed to tidy that up a little bit but it wasn't too bad. It was a good result in the end.
The Giants took a nine point into the quarter time break and they enjoyed the same point buffer heading into half-time.
The hosts extended the lead to 13 points by three quarter time, but a last quarter rally from the Demons saw them fall by just five points.
Having now enjoyed some tough contests in recent years, Mann believes the Dubbo team brings the best out of the Giants.
"At the moment they're probably the team you want to get over the most in the Central West," he said.
Mann added that some of the young upcoming talents performed well on Saturday.
"To be honest, all the first year players and all the youth girls played really, really well," he said.
"That's probably the difference at the end of the day, that it's the bottom sort of players, not the top players.
"The top players always play well, but the first year players and the youth girls really stepped it up this week, like last weekend, which was really good to see."
The loss for Demons was their first for the 2023 season and the success for Giants was enough for them to jump to the top of the ladder, heading into the June long weekend break.
Mann will use the break to work on a number of things and rest some players that have sustained niggling injuries.
"There's always something to work on," he said.
"We'll probably have a bit of a break this week and let the girls recover and then we've got two weeks to get back into it."
In the other game of the week, Bathurst Bushrangers defeated Cowra Blues 5.10-40 to 1-2-8.
The currently standings are:
