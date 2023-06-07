Western Advocate
Bathurst players celebrate NSW PSSA Girls Hockey Championship win with Polding

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 7 2023 - 4:30pm
Evie Ekert, Chloe Howard, Bella Crawford (Polding), Ruby Cole, Charlotte Falconer, Georgie Weal, Amelia Milton, Georgie Webb and Lucy Hanman (Western). Picture supplied.
Evie Ekert, Chloe Howard, Bella Crawford (Polding), Ruby Cole, Charlotte Falconer, Georgie Weal, Amelia Milton, Georgie Webb and Lucy Hanman (Western). Picture supplied.

BATHURST'S Evie Ekert, Chloe Howard and Bella Crawford helped Polding achieve statewide glory in their recent NSW PSSA Girls Hockey Championships campaign at Tamworth.

