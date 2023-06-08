SLOW down on the road this June long weekend or expect to be pulled up.
That's the advice from local police, who will be out in force as part of the King's Birthday Long Weekend traffic operation.
Sergeant Ryan Baird from Chifley Highway Patrol unit said everyone can expect to see a high police presence across the region as they pull out all stops to keep the road toll down.
He said drug and alcohol impaired drivers will be a particular focus for police this long weekend, with every general duties and highway patrol car, and their crews, capable of undertaking random drug and alcohol testing.
"We will be starting very early and finishing very late," he said.
"Every police vehicle and every highway patrol vehicle is a mobile random breath testing and mobile random drug testing unit.
"Not everyone takes drugs and not everyone drinks and drives, but we will be out testing every person that we stop to get the one or two people that are doing the wrong thing.
"As we do all the time, we will also be doing speed enforcement this long weekend.
"It's also going to be double demerit points, and we will focus on negative road user behaviour that includes speeding, driving aggressively and making poor decisions on the road."
With wet weather forecast, Sergeant Baird urged everyone to slow down and drive to the conditions.
"Rain is predicted this long weekend, which obviously increases the risks to road users. What I need people to do is slow down and drive to the conditions and consider other people on the road," he said.
"Consider the fact that everyone deserves to get home safely. My advice and my message to everyone is to make positive choices on the road, drive to the conditions and look after each other."
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell reiterated the road safety message, also urging all drivers to be aware of the signs of fatigue and to take regular rest breaks.
"Fatigue is one of the top three killers on our roads," he said.
"Utilise driver reviver stations, utilise their apps: they show where the locations are and when they are open."
The King's Birthday Long Weekend operation will start at 12.01am on Friday and run until 11.59pm on Monday, with double demerit points in place.
