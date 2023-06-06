IT'S been a victory that's eluded Rod Lovett in the past but on Saturday he was able to add a Bathurst Cycling Club Championships win to his name.
Lovett won the B grade battle around the Vale Park Circuit on the back of a strong sprint to the line, which gave him some breathing room and time to drink in the victory.
Orange's Cameron Crump was second across the finish line, but with non-club riders excluded from the final championships standing that allowed Lovett's daughter, Charlotte, to claim the silver.
Scott James claimed the bronze ahead of Brian Draper.
Charlotte was also the club's female champion while the male champion went to A grade winner Craig Hutton.
Hutton beat Jack Cannon in the sprint for home and Jett Hamilton picked up the bronze.
Lovett said it was great to put it all together on the day.
"It was a really good race. I've been trying to train a bit more and give something back, so it was really nice to come away with the win," he said.
"I was racing with my daughter too, which was lovely. We raced pretty hard as a group. A couple of young fellas from Orange came over to race as well and it was a tough race with a few attacks put in.
"A couple of old boys - me and Scott James - put a bit in to try and wear the younger guys down. Nearly all of us were still together on that final lap."
The biggest group of the day took part in the C Grade race.
Orange's Luca Telfer stunned the field with his burst of speed at the end, while Mick Foran - who had won two of the last three titles on the course - added another to his name courtesy of being the first Bathurst rider home.
One of Foran's old rivals, Rob Stephen, was third.
The D grade race was shaping up as a great battle between Peter Hickey and David Hyland until the latter suffered a puncture.
Hickey went on to win ahead of Cathy Adams.
The next major event on the calendar will be the Western Division Cycling Championships starting on June 17.
The championships will be a three-race event (time trial, scratch road race and handicap road race) held at Geurie.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
