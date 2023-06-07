FOR the second consecutive year, Bathurst is set to welcome vintage firearms and attire for the Single Action Shooting State Titles.
Across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, over 70 competitors from across Australia would head to the shooting ranges at Mount Panorama, with the youngest competitor only 12, while the eldest is 82.
Competitors from as far as Queensland, Victoria and even Western Australia will be making the trip to Bathurst for the three day event that features replica firearms based on those used in the late 19th century.
The firearms aren't the only element of the event that are a throwback to another time, but shooters will compete wearing classic 'wild west' style attire to match the vintage of their machinery.
Sports Shooters Association of Australia (SSAA) Bathurst branch head Matt Barwick is expecting a great three days of shooting.
"This is big for our club," he said.
"We hosted it last year and that was the first time we hosted an event that size.
"I'd say we're looking at something similar in terms of numbers, around 70-80 competitors, which is really good numbers."
While it's officially a competition, Barwick said the event is also a fun occasion for competitors.
"A lot of our shooters use this as an opportunity to rekindle their friendships," he said.
"A lot of the people live in all different parts of the state and you only catch up with each other at shoots.
"Shooting is something we do to socialise. It's a good event. Everyone gets on and I don't know of any conflicts.
"It's just always been a good, fun day. It's always been a real family orientated event. Like our youngest competitor this year is only 12."
Some of the inter-state competitors competing includes two from Queensland and Western Australia, as well as eight shooters from Victoria.
There's even a shooter that competes in a wheelchair.
Shooting begins at 9.30am on Friday morning and will go through to 1pm on Sunday afternoon.
The state titles will be held at the shooting range on Barry Gurdon Drive at Mount Panorama.
Spectators are more than welcome but they are required to have eye protection and are strongly advised to have hearing protection.
The tournament is often hosted in two-year batches, meaning next year's meeting will be held elsewhere after two consecutive years in Bathurst.
