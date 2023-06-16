A WOMAN who smashed a person's window has told the court it was an accident born out of a period of frustration.
Kay Ann Thompson, 61, of Middlemiss Place, Windradyne was before Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 where she pleaded guilty to damaging property, but was not convicted, instead being placed on a conditional release order.
Thompson and the victim were at a home on Lagoon Road in Orton Park throughout May 14, 2023 when an argument broke out about stolen property, court documents said.
After Thompson left the home to "calm down", she returned about 4.40pm to find all of the entry points had been locked.
Frustrated and without a way to get inside the place she was living in, Thompson knocked on the window and smashed it.
The court heard the victim went and saw Thompson standing at the broken window, before she was asked to pack her things and leave.
Police arrived a short time after and spoke with Thompson, who said she was frustrated and that some of her belongings had been stolen.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she was charged.
Solicitor Shanaya Stapleton told the court during sentencing that her client and the victim had got along for years up until she noticed a large number of her belongings went missing from the victim's home.
"This is what started the tension. She went home and found it all locked ... she was quite shocked when the window broke," Ms Stapleton said.
Magistrate C Longley said the damage "didn't appear to be done in anger or frustration" before he placed Thompson on a condition release order (without conviction).
The order will be in place for six months.
