Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kay Ann Thompson in Bathurst Court for damaging property

By Court Reporter
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Kay Ann Thompson was sentenced for damaging property. File picture
Bathurst Courthouse, where Kay Ann Thompson was sentenced for damaging property. File picture

A WOMAN who smashed a person's window has told the court it was an accident born out of a period of frustration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.