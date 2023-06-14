A rewarding career awaits you at Catholic Healthcare Advertising Feature

Catholic Healthcare is a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 29 years of experience.



They provide aged care services in the Bathurst community, including home and community services and residential and respite care at St Catherine's Aged Care and Macquarie Care Centre.

Empowering their employees

Catholic Healthcare is deeply committed to supporting and empowering their employees, which is why they have partnered with ARC Training, a Registered Training Organisation, for the Upskilling Program.



The Upskilling Program provides employees with training opportunities in Certificates III and IV in Individual Support (Ageing).

Catholic Healthcare's first-ever batch of graduates are Community Workers from the Central West, with a further 100 employees enrolled in the Program.

One of the Upskilling Program graduates, Debbie-Marie Hanckel, is also a finalist in the Student of the Year category in the NSW Training Awards. Debbie-Marie said that she was proud of her efforts while studying.



"I have worked extremely hard to participate in virtual training sessions, submit assessment tasks, and I actively put new concepts learned into practice, and service clients even better than before."

New to the industry?

If you are in your final year of school, have enjoyed a career break, or are considering a career change, aged care could be just what you are looking for.

You can gain essential skills and experience as a Community Worker in home and community services or as a Personal Care Assistant, working in residential aged care.



Catholic Healthcare will organise enrolment in the nationally recognised Certificate III in Individual Support for eligible candidates, without any cost to you.

Amazing employee benefits

Catholic Healthcare is deeply committed to supporting and empowering their employees. That's why their employees have access to a great range of benefits including salary packaging, paid parental leave, an additional week of leave, long service leave at five years, annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program, and discounted gym membership through Fitness Passport.

Make a difference in your career

If you are interested in a career that makes a difference, the team at Catholic Healthcare would love to hear from you.

