SEATS have opened up in the Bathurst Community Transport town car, providing opportunities for people to get to where they need to go in a safe and efficient manner.
Many people believe that Bathurst Community Transport is only there to help the aged get to medical appointments, but in reality that is just the beginning.
The service can assist people over the age of 65 years to go to a wide variety of places, including health and beauty appointments, to the supermarket for grocery shopping, recreational activities such as bingo, and even social visits.
Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre said it was all about supporting people to retain their independence for as long as possible.
"We're helping people maintain their independence, be that by allowing them a way to get their groceries, or to get to medical appointments, or be it by allowing them to get to bingo," she said.
"It means they can remain independent in their own home as long as they're comfortable doing that."
To utilise the services of the town car, people are asked to make a booking in advance.
The driver will collect the person from their home, meeting them at the door, and then take them to their destination.
Return trips can be arranged, as can regular bookings for people who need to get to the same place each week.
The town car is a shared vehicle, so other passengers might be along for the journey.
Ms Akre said that could be beneficial for some people if they are experiencing isolation and loneliness.
"A huge percentage of our clients live alone, so by coming in our car they're seeing our driver and having a chat. There might be some other clients in our cars they can have a chat with," she said.
The town car is accessible and can cater to people with wheelchairs or other mobility aids.
"It's designed for people with low mobility," Ms Akre said.
To utilise the town car service, people need to make sure they are registered with My Aged Care and then be referred to Bathurst Community Transport.
After that, they can call 6331 3322 to arrange a booking.
In addition to the town car, Bathurst Community Transport can help people get to locations beyond Bathurst, and it also provides social trips.
To find out more, call the organisation on the number above.
