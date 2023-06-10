Western Advocate
Spots available in Bathurst Community Transport's town car

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:11am, first published 9:30am
Bathurst Community Transport driver Scott Gold in the organisation's town car. Picture supplied
SEATS have opened up in the Bathurst Community Transport town car, providing opportunities for people to get to where they need to go in a safe and efficient manner.

Local News

