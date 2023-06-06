Captain courageous Andrew Howarth has lead Imperial Stout to a brilliant victory over Team Lager.
Howarth and his side of Garth Hindmarch, Dave Smith, Brian Dwyer and Toko Tari stormed home to score the win over a Lager team that featured Bryan Reiri, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Joe Camilleri and Kath Wilkinson 7-5, 57 games to 47.
In front of an unexpected large crowd at the Eglinton Tennis Complex, Howarth was inspirational as he and his respective partners won there sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Howarth, an experienced captain, led by example and showed that the fortune favours the brave attitude on the court really works.
Imperial stouts Garth Hindmarch was in fine form winning three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.
Come finals time Hindmarch will no doubt be the danger player to watch out for.
Dave Smith, son of one of Bathurst tennis great Jack Smith, showed glimpses of brilliance rallying hard all day.
Brian Dwyer didn't have all that good of a day but showed plenty of promise going down 7-6 in a hard-fought thrilling tie break set.
Dwyer on his day can mix it with the best so watch for improvement in his coming matches.
Toko Tari showed that he is not to be taken lightly winning two sets 6-2, 6-1.
Although winning 7-5, 58 games to 51, Team Cerveza of Brook Lynch, John Bullock, Sarah Tree, Dan McLeay and Jacob White went down to Team Pilsener of Jason Molkentin, Curtis James Booth, Leo Meares, Frank Buckley, Graeme Stapleton and Stacey Markwick due to having to give away eight handicap games. C
Captain Sarah Tree of losing Team Cerveza refused an after match press interview.
Well folks another Saturday full of thrills and spills, until next edition it's Slugger signing off.
