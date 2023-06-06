Western Advocate
Tennis Talk: Howarth steers Imperial Stout to victory

By John Bullock
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 8:00am
Garth Hindmarch enjoys some tennis. Picture supplied
Captain courageous Andrew Howarth has lead Imperial Stout to a brilliant victory over Team Lager.

