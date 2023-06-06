Action from across the Bathurst bowling greens

No championship games were played this week, only Socials. While Wednesday was quite cloudy and cool, Saturday afternoon was sunny and pleasantly warm at 19 degrees.
Wednesday, May 31
Games were played up on green number four with several visitors from the Majellan club.
Game one, rink 16: Ray Noonan, Jack Smith and Annette McPherson played Joe Young, Cathy Evans and Barry McPherson for an 18-12 win. Shorty and his crew were always leading, having a 10-2 score after seven ends. This increased to 15-5 after fourteen ends.
Game two, rink 17: Alan Clark and Peter Drew upheld the honours for Majellan by beating John Archer and Phill Murray 27-18. They got underway with a six, followed by two threes to put them into a seemingly unbeatable position. However, John and Phill fought back to level the scores on 14 then 17-all. Alan and Peter won all but one end in the run home, picking up another ten shots.
Game three, rink 18: Norm Hayes and Bill Dawson had an easy win over Paul Rodenhuis and Ron Hogan, with the final score of 26-8. The less said, the better.
Game four, rink 19: A close game resulted when Daniel Prasad and Pam Warren (returning after a long absence) played Ian Shaw and Scott Bennett. Ian and Scott had the better game in the first half, leading 13-5 but there they faltered. Daniel and Pam came home strongly, winning eight of the ten ends and fifteen shots to win 20-17.
Saturday, June 3
Game one, rink two: Daniel Prasad, Pam Warren and Flynn Armstrong had a narrow win over the team of Paul Rodenhuis, Bob Foster and Grant Brunton with the score of 21-19. Daniel's team were mostly in front except for one end but by the 20th end, it was all-square on 19-all. Daniel's crew prevailed with a two to win the game.
Game two, rink three: Ray Noonan and Trevor Kellock beat Alex Birkens and Ian Shaw, 25-21. Ray and Trevor always had the upper hand although Alex and Ian were never too far behind. A five for Ray and Trevor in the thirteenth end was immediately answered by a five for Alex and Ian, but the gap remained to the end.
Game three, rink four: Norm Hayes had another win, this time with team-mates Jack Smith and Sue Murray playing against Denis Oxley, Louise Hall and Barry McPherson. It was a very close game with the lead alternating throughout and the scores level on 10-, 12- and 18-all. It was Norm's side that came home the stronger, winning four shots to one.
Game four, rink five: Another very close finish, in the game between Alby Homer, Garry Hotham and Phill Murray, playing John Archer, Nev Townsend and James Nau. Alby's side were leading 8-1 after the sixth end when John's team won six ends and nine shots to briefly hold the lead. Scores were level on 10- then 13-all in the 19th end. A two for Alby's crew was the winner as John's side fell short by one.
Game five, rink six: Joe Young with brother Bob beat Ian Schofield and Annette McPherson 26-13. Scoey and Annette were leading until the eighth end, when Joe and Bob caught them at 9-all in the ninth. A strong run thereafter, including a five in the seventeenth end assured their win.
By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw the final of the major/minors and the semi-finals of the mixed pairs. There were also plenty of social bowls going on with the men and women out in force. This is how the week rolled:
Sunday, May 28: Mixed pairs semi-finals
Rink two: Merle Stephens and Noel Witney were slow to start against Jodie James and Trevor Sharpham. Team Witney played catch-up and tied the match on the fifth (4-all), seventh (5-all) and again on the 11th (11 all). Team Sharpham fell behind after this and Team Witney took the win 21-17.
Rink three: Mel Parker and Craig Bush were not feeling the best for this match against Jo Café and Jeff Adams. Team Adams went out to a 10-2 lead by the seventh when the match was called off due to Craig Bush having suffered bruising from a fall at home. The Final will be played at a later date to be confirmed.
Tuesday, May 30
Rink one: Robert Raithby, Ron Hogan and Peter Ryan were sitting in the box seat against Terry Clark, Keith Pender and Allan Clark. Team Ryan held the lead from the third to the end of the match to win 23-15.
Rink two: Jake Shurmer, Brian Hope and Russ MacPherson were down 8-14 by the 11th against John Toole Snr, Peter Phegan and Jim Clark. Team Clark was lucky in the end as Team MacPherson needed six points to win on the last end, and only got five points, to go down 22-23.
Rink three: Tony Smith, Terry Chifley and Noel Witney had a tuff match against Bob Charlton, Bill Mackey and Josh Roberson. Team Roberson looked to be in the armchair to the end however Team Witney fought back to level the match on the 21st end (18-all). With the extra end Team Witney won 19-18.
Rink four: Daryl Shurmer, Tim Pickstone and Ron McGarry opened their scoring account on the second end with six points against Peter Mathis, Ian Schofield and Dennis Oxley. From there Team McGarry opened the throttle and never took the pressure off the opposition, winning 37-13.
Rink five: Bill Dawson, Mick Burke and Peter Hope missed fired from the start against John Mackey, John Toole Jnr and Greg Hallett who were 7-0 up by the fourth. Team Hallett maintained the lead and was lucky to scrape home winners, 18-16 in the end.
Rink six: Bryce Peard, John Bosson and Peter Drew were out to a 12-5 lead by the 12th against Kevin Dwyer, Paul Jenkins and Max Elms. Team Elms fought back at the tail end of the match but were unlucky not to come away with the win and went down 15-18.
Wednesday, May 31
Rink four: Robyn Stenhouse and Peggy McIntosh battled it out over 18 ends against Lorna Hayes and Leonie McGarry. The match could have gone either way but in the end either team would have to walk away sharing the glory with the match ending in a draw 14 all.
Rink five: Sue Murray and Kerry Lucas had a different match against Gale Howard and Mel Parker with Team Lucas out to a 17-0 lead by the eighth. Team Lucas held on to win this match quite easily in the end 26-13.
Saturday, June 3
Rink one - Major/Minor - FINAL: Ron McGarry and Glenn Urza had to battle against Peter Hope and Tony Urza. The brothers let loose on the green and the scores were close with level ends on the eighth (7-all), 13th (10-all), 15th (13-all), 19th (17-all) and again on the last 19-all. With the extra end being played the wiser brother came through with the win, congratulations goes out to Peter Hope and Tony Urza winning 23-19.
Rink two: Bill Dawson, John Bosson and Tim Pickstone were level on the third (2-all) against Terry Clark, Andrew Moffatt and Gary Cameron. From there Team Pickstone held the lead and looked set for a dominate win, however Team Cameron tried to come back but just fell short 17-18 in the end.
Rink three: John Mackey, Ron Hogan and Dan Rochfort opened the scoring against John Toole Snr, John Banning and Dennis Harvey. Team Rochfort continued to lead the way and went on to win the match by three points, 18-15.
Rink four: Peter Mathis, Ted Parker and Noel Witney were up 11-6 by the 12th against Kevin Dwyer, Greg Hallett and Mick Sewell. Both teams were in a battle near the end of the match with the scores level on the second last end (14-all). Team Witney won by one point 15-14.
Rink five: Peter Martin, Jim Clark and Trevor Sharpham were stuck on five points from the fourth to the ninth against Bob Charlton, Dick Graham and Lacie Koszta. Team Sharpham turned in back onto the opposition and took over the lead and won the match 30-16.
Rink six: Jeff Adams and Peter Drew were up 14-1 by the eighth against Ian Warren and Max Elms. Team Elms fought back to bring the scores level on the 20th (16-all). With five ends to go Team Elms took control and won 23-19.
Rink seven: Peter Phegan and Allan Clark were locked on 6-all on the sixth against Peter Zylstra and Mick McDonald. From there the teams were again level after eight ends (8-all) until Team McDonald charged to the end, winning 24-19.
Sunday, June 4
Rink two: Robyn Stenhouse, Mel Parker, Ted Parker and Craig Bush were in the box seat against Liz Draper, Peggy McIntosh, Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan. Team Bush took the lead out to 15-3 by the 13th, and no matter what Team Brennan could come up with they just couldn't score the points they needed going down 19-8.
Rink three: Robyn Adams, Sally Colebatch, Peter Drew and Des Sanders dominated against Val Zylstra, Kerry Lucas, Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra. It was again the same match as next door with Team Zylstra trying to gain an advantage that just wouldn't come through, going down in the end 24-6.
This wraps up the week that was at the Majellan. I would jusd like to say a huge thank you to the most amazing sports reporter Anya Whitelaw. Thank you for all you have done to assist in this report for the Western Advocate.
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
