Action from across the Bathurst bowling greens

Rink one - Major/Minor - FINAL: Ron McGarry and Glenn Urza had to battle against Peter Hope and Tony Urza. The brothers let loose on the green and the scores were close with level ends on the eighth (7-all), 13th (10-all), 15th (13-all), 19th (17-all) and again on the last 19-all. With the extra end being played the wiser brother came through with the win, congratulations goes out to Peter Hope and Tony Urza winning 23-19.