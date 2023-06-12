Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bathurst's Lyn Brady is an Order of Australia Medal recipient

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn Brady announced as one of this year's OAM recipients on Monday, June 12. Picture by James Arrow.
Lyn Brady announced as one of this year's OAM recipients on Monday, June 12. Picture by James Arrow.

HUMBLED, thankful, and a little embarrassed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.