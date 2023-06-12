HUMBLED, thankful, and a little embarrassed.
That was the roller coaster of emotions Bathurst's Lyn Brady experienced after hearing the news that she's one of this year's Order of Australia Medal (OAM) recipients.
It's an honour Ms Brady would like to share with all of the parents who give up their time volunteering for local sporting clubs, particularly those with the Bathurst Junior Girls Hockey Association (BJGHA).
Ms Brady's decades of dedication to the BJGHA is just one of the many reasons she was nominated for, and subsequently awarded with, an OAM.
"I'm very humbled and I'd like to thank everyone that contributed to the nomination for this award," she said.
"This was my life, I don't feel that it needed to be rewarded ... I didn't get to do all of these things without a lot of help from lots of people.
"I want people to recognise that the parents are the ones who muck in and help, and often don't get any recognition. If it wasn't for the parents there wouldn't be these sporting teams."
In addition to being recognised for her involvement in local hockey - having spent over 30 years with the BJGHA and the South Bathurst Hockey Club - Ms Brady was also involved in other aspects of the community.
She was the treasurer of the Macquarie Care Centre Auxiliary for a number of years and was involved in the Bathurst Eisteddfod Society for 35 years.
Ms Brady worked on the gates for the Royal Bathurst Show Society, is a Justice of the Peace, a member of the Bathrust Multiple Births Association and was the hockey representative on the Bathurst District Sports and Recreation Council.
"You name it, I belonged to it," Ms Brady said, laughing.
"I enjoy all of it really ... the camaraderie of working with people."
Through all of the work and volunteering that Ms Brady has done, it's the memories and the friends she's made that means the most to her.
She said she has had some great laughs along the way and was always surrounded by other dedicated people who could just as easily have been awarded an OAM.
"It was the people who surrounded me that helped me enjoy doing all this, because they enjoyed doing their thing, too," Ms Brady said.
"We could all get one of these [an OAM], that's how I feel about it."
Ms Brady thanked everyone involved in her OAM nomination.
And while she never did things for recognition, the sentiment is humbling.
