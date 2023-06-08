SIMPLE tasks like getting dressed and making dinner are often done on autopilot, and it's not until injury strikes that we realise how important our hands are.
That is why hand and upper limb workplace injuries are in the spotlight this Hand Therapy Week.
Bathurst resident Nigel White has experienced how life changing a hand injury can be, after shattering his wrist in January 2022.
Mr White went from being a very independent and active person, to relying more on those around him and not being able to exercise normally for around 12 months.
"I broke my wrist in a way that it shattered to eight pieces and dislocated and broke the elbow at the same time," he said.
"Dressing was a bit of a challenge at first, and I'm fiercely independent - I don't like asking for the help.
"You just don't realise what is involved and I think it's something that's easily overlooked, we take a lot of things for granted."
Following surgery, Mr White received around 16 months of rehabilitation with Bathurst Hand Therapy.
And in light of Hand Therapy Week - which runs from June 5 to 11 - the business is showcasing the vital role that hand therapy practitioners play on the lives of people following serious injuries.
Mr White said his therapist Brigette Evans, and the whole team at Bathurst Hand Therapy were amazing and played an instrumental role in his recovery.
He said while his injury was physical, it took its toll mentally as well.
This is something he said a lot of people probably don't think about.
"I ride pushbikes to get stuff off my chest," Mr White said.
"So late last year I started to see a psychologist just to deconflict because I wasn't having the time on the bike."
Hand therapist Brigette Evans said finger and hand injuries are very complex and the effects are often more widespread than simply recovering from the physical injury.
With finger and hand injuries being the most common work-related injuries, the Hand Therapy Week campaign aims to increase awareness around the expertise of accredited hand therapists.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.