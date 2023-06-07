PLAYING representative rugby wasn't even on Joel Harper's radar heading into the 2023 season, but this weekend, he'll be pulling on a Central West jersey.
The in-form Bathurst Bulldogs tight-head prop was one of five Bathurst Bulldogs selected in the Blue Bulls squad that will compete in the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships at Tamworth.
His selection comes five years after he made his Caldwell Cup debut and he said he's excited to be back in the squad.
"This means a lot to me," he said.
"I wasn't even looking at playing representative footy this year.
"It was just keen to play good footy for Bulldogs but then Fitzy [Peter Fitzsimmons] and Cheese [Andrew Corcoran], one of the coaches for Central West, asked me to come to a training session in Orange a few weeks ago.
"I've loved it since and they eventually gave me a spot."
Harper previously played two years of under 20s with Central West, before making his first grade debut in 2018.
Harper admitted that there was a stage where we wasn't keen on rugby at one stage, but decided to give it another crack in 2023.
"I definitely wasn't thinking of making this team," he said.
"I had a few casual years, mucking around in the lower grades.
"I wasn't really keen on footy at one stage but I sort of gave it another crack this year and I've come into a bit of form.
"Now they've wanted me to come down and play. It's been good."
Harper has been picked in the Caldwell Cup squad alongside teammates Fitzsimmons, Brad Glasson, Adam Plummer and Matt Trapp.
Bulldogs have been flying in the Blowes Cup this year, having won seven from as many matches this season.
Their last hit-out away against second-placed Dubbo Kangaroos is an epitome of just how good they are travelling - they claimed a comfortable 57-0 win.
"The boys have been playing awesome," Harper said.
"Everyone is playing well and I think there probably should've been more people from Bulldogs picked but the boys selected definitely deserve it."
Central West has enjoyed plenty of success in the Caldwell Cup of late, but the Blue Bulls suffered an extra-time defeat to Central Coast in last year's decider.
It ultimately denied the Blue Bulls a third consecutive title.
Harper is confident his team can continue its strong form in the NSW Country Rugby Union competition.
"From the training we've had and the boys that are playing from other clubs, I think we'll take it out," he said.
"I really have confidence in the boys and it seems like a really great team.
"I'm fortunate to be a part of it, so I can't wait."
Central West plays two games on Saturday - against Mid North Coast at 12pm and Far North Coast at 3.50pm.
If the Blue Bulls are successful on the opening day, they will progress to the finals on Sunday.
All games will be played at Scully Park, Tamworth's premier sporting facility.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.