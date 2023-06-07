THIS is starting to become a habit for Tarana.
The picturesque village east of Bathurst will celebrate the latest stage of its rail revival when an historic steam train pulls in this Friday.
Tarana Valley Community Group president Annie Cook says the train - hauled by locomotive 3526 and locomotive 3642 and pulling vintage carriages with schoolchildren and other passengers on board - will arrive at about 10.50am.
That, according to Ms Cook, will herald a celebration "for the unveiling of the restored Tarana Station, including new bathroom facilities".
"This is a much-awaited addition to Tarana, and includes opening of the original station waiting rooms - no more cold, draughty waiting for the Bullet train on the platform," she said.
"Meticulous repair and restoration work, ongoing now for three years, is bringing back to life the beautiful station buildings, dating from the 1870s, and the waiting rooms and toilet are ready for use again.
"This is the latest in ongoing work by the Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE), following on from the improved rail services to regional areas delivered by Transport for NSW."
The village's rail revival began in early 2019 with the announcement by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole that the original and soon-to-be-added second Bathurst Bullet services would be stopping at Tarana and Rydal.
"The importance of Tarana Station to the local community cannot be underestimated," Ms Cook said.
"The first Bullet to stop at Tarana was celebrated by many excited locals with breakfast and a band on the day, and in April last year the community celebrated the 150th anniversary of rail service from Sydney to Tarana and beyond to Locksley."
This Friday (June 9), according to Ms Cook, will be a "new and exciting event" at Tarana Station to "celebrate the careful restoration of the historic building, public waiting rooms and bathroom facilities".
"With music and food to share, this is an opportunity to inspect not only the public spaces on the platform, but also the repairs underway to the adjoining Station Residence," she said.
"TAHE and the Tarana Valley Community Group extend an invitation to all to enjoy the celebrations and the spectacle of two steam engines at our historic station."
Those interested in booking a seat on the steam train on Friday, June 9 from Lithgow or Tarana to Bathurst are asked to visit thnsw.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/109403 or visit the Transport Heritage NSW website.
THE NSW government steam locomotives 3526 and 3642 will also be visiting Bathurst.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, steam train rides will depart from Bathurst Railway Station and travel towards Wimbledon and return (non-stop) at a number of times.
On the public holiday Monday, June 12, historic steam locomotives 3526 and 3642 will travel from Bathurst to Orange and return, with a two-hour stop-over in Orange.
Visit thnsw.com.au/bathurst to buy tickets.
