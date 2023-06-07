A WOMAN believed to be in her 80s has been transported to Orange Hospital following a car accident in the city's central business district on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred around 10.30am on June 7 at the intersection of Prince and Sale streets, involving a white sedan and a taxi.
Airbags were activated inside the sedan, and a clear indentation was evident on the driver's side of the vehicle at the rear passenger point.
The front of the taxi also had visible damage.
Paramedics attended the scene, with a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirming the woman was taken to Orange Health Service for further assessment.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed that "minor injuries" were sustained in the accident.
Police are investigating the matter further.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
