INTEREST in the Bathurst Winter Festival ice skating rink has not dwindled, with almost 1000 tickets sold less than a month out from the event.
The ice rink has been the most popular attraction at the festival since its inception in 2015, with sessions running daily for the entire two-week event period.
Bathurst Regional Council's events manager, Hannah Welch, said demand for the ice rink is similar to what was seen in 2022.
"There has been a lot of interest in the winter festival and tickets to the ice rink. We've sold almost 1000 tickets, which is similar to previous years," she said.
"Tickets for weekends are filling up fast, with sessions over Brew & Bite Weekend almost sold out."
Ice rink sessions commence on the hour from 9am to 8pm most days.
Ms Welch said it's important to book in advance to avoid disappointment, as some sessions fill up quite quickly.
"The popular sessions always sell out. Especially with so much interest from visitors from outside the region, who always book before they arrive here," she said.
"The weekends are filling up fast, as are those 11am day sessions and weeknight evening sessions.
"If you don't mind the early sessions, you don't have to book. But for those peak periods like weekends and 5pm sessions, we recommend you book in advance as these are hugely popular and sell out fast."
The Bathurst Winter Festival has a dedicated website, with information about all the event's attractions.
Tickets to the ice skating rink can be purchased through the website via the What's On tab.
Session times will be listed.
Tickets cost $15 for people 15 years and older, $12 for children aged between six and 14 years, and $8 for toddlers aged three to five years.
An additional booking fee and credit card charges apply.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
