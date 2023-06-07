Western Advocate
Two men charged over alleged murder of Wellington man Paul Jacques

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:47pm
Detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington where they arrested a 20-year-old man. File picture
Two men have been charged over the alleged murder and assault of a man in Wellington two years ago.

