Two men have been charged over the alleged murder and assault of a man in Wellington two years ago.
About 3.30am on August 2, 2021, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of a shooting.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western found a 67-year-old man, later identified as Paul Jacques, with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition but died as a result of his injuries.
Police established a crime scene and began investigations before the case was handed over to homicide detectives operating under Strike Force Clavert.
On May 29, 2023, around 12.30pm, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington where they arrested a 20-year-old man.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent rob while armed with dangerous weapon.
He appeared before Dubbo Local Court on May 30 and ordered to reappear before the same court on July 27.
After further inquiries, about 12.20pm on June 7, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast and arrested a 21-year-old man.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent rob while armed with dangerous weapon to appear before Dubbo Local Court on July 27.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
