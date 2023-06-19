AN ONLINE property search proved damning for a 46-year-old woman, who was busted with stolen property.
Lisa Battersby of Suttor Street, Windradyne was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 for having goods that were suspected of being stolen.
The victim went to his home on Ian Holt Drive in Lidsdale sometime on September 1, 2022 when he discovered his fireplace marble slabs and DeLonghi free-standing gas oven had been stolen, court documents reveal.
Police were given photos of both items and took note of the unusual colouring and patterning of the marble slabs.
Police were told about 5pm on October 16 the oven had been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and that it was available for collection from a home on College Road in South Bathurst.
Police - who knew Battersby was moving from the address - searched the property online and saw photos of the stolen marble slabs and oven on display inside the home.
The court heard police spoke to the listed real estate agent and were given permission to look around the home for the stolen items.
Whilst inside the property, officers spotted the two marble slabs, but could not find the oven.
Police said they went to a home on Suttor Street about 3.40pm on April 3, 2023 to speak with Battersby.
During conversation with officers, Battersby said "I bought the marble on Marketplace with the oven. I was going to put it in the new house".
"I went back to get it and it was gone, I don't know who it was," she said.
Magistrate C Longley found the charge proven in Battersby's absence before he convicted and fined her $550.
