Lyndhurst Ranch Sorting riders shine at national championships

FOUR local ranch sorters have shined at the recent national championships at Dubbo earlier this month.
Bathurst's Ella Garay (7), Sophie Wotton (9) and Sophia Garay (10), alongside Mandurama's Harper Rodney (7) all competed at the Ranch Sorting National Championships of Australia from June 2-4, with hundreds of competitors travelling from all across the country to compete.
The four local ranch sorting competitors are affiliated with the Lyndhurst Ranch Sorting club, a newly developing club operating out of the Lyndhurst Golf Club grounds.
Jacquie Rodney, mother to Harper, said the four girls are all new to the sport and have only competed in about two to three events, leading into the national finals.
READ MORE:
"Absolutely massive results for four young girls who are very new to the sport, marking their name in the records books and national podium at Aussie Ranch Sorting Championships at just 7-10 years of age," she said.
"This class is open to competitors from the age of six to 13 years of age. Ella and Harper have another six years and Sophia and Sophie another three years in this age group.
"All four girls are horse mad and have enjoyed pony clubs in their local towns and social riding before recently finding a passion for ranch sorting.
"The young riders are extremely passionate and talented, well beyond their years and have an extremely bright future in ranch sorting."
For those unfamiliar with ranch sorting, its a sport where a team of two compete in a time event where competitors have to sort a mob of 11 head of number cattle from one round pen through a gate to another round pen, in numerical order whilst on horseback.
Even though they weren't too familiar with the sport, the four girls have picked it up quickly.
"The girls have had very little to do with the sport and have taken to it like a duck to water," Rodney said.
"Whilst being fierce competitors they have all developed wonderful friendships, not just with one another, but also with their dynamic horses that are thriving under their guidance.
"Being witness to their journey is very satisfying and it has been a real pleasure and privilege to be associated with the girls and their beautiful supportive families."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.