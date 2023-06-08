Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Lyndhurst Ranch Sorting riders shine at national championships

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: Sophie Wotton, Sophia Garay, Ella Garay and Harper Rodney. Picture supplied
Left to right: Sophie Wotton, Sophia Garay, Ella Garay and Harper Rodney. Picture supplied

FOUR local ranch sorters have shined at the recent national championships at Dubbo earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.