A 29-YEAR-OLD man who punched a woman in the face has escaped conviction after fronting Bathurst Local Court charged with assault.
Shaun William Grogan of Rivett Place, Kelso represented himself in Bathurst Local Court on May 31, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to common assault and damaging property.
Grogan and the victim were at a home on Rivett Place in Kelso about 5.20pm on May 29, 2023 when they were told a friend had been refused bail, court documents note.
Upset by the news, an angry Grogan began to shout at the victim and throw things around the home before he broke two picture frames.
The victim and a friend - who was inside the home at the time - went upstairs to get away from Grogan.
Moments later Grogan punched the woman in the face.
The victim called triple-zero as the friend pushed Grogan away.
The court heard police arrived about 6pm and spoke with the victim before they went outside to see Grogan.
"I punched her softly, I just lost it but I said sorry," Grogan said to police.
Grogan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During sentencing, Magistrate C Longley asked Grogan why he took "such a dislike" to find out a friend had been refused bail for six weeks.
"I can't control when I black out and that. But, when I was at the police station, I did a lot of thinking and learnt from my mistake," Grogan said.
Grogan was placed on a conditional release order for nine months, without conviction.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
