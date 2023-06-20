Western Advocate
Court

Shaun William Grogan in Bathurst Court for common assault

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:00pm
Outside of the entrance to Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
A 29-YEAR-OLD man who punched a woman in the face has escaped conviction after fronting Bathurst Local Court charged with assault.

