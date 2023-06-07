Western Advocate
FlyPelican set to cease its Bathurst to Sydney services

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:55pm
A FlyPelican aircraft at Bathurst Airport. Picture file
AFTER less than 12 months operating the Bathurst to Sydney route, FlyPelican will be departing the city permanently.

