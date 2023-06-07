AFTER less than 12 months operating the Bathurst to Sydney route, FlyPelican will be departing the city permanently.
Bathurst Regional Council confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it has been advised FlyPelican will cease its services from Bathurst after July 14, 2023.
A council spokesperson said the decision was due to a lack of bookings.
"Council has been informed by the operator that bookings have not increased to a level to make the service sustainable," they said.
FlyPelican was announced as Bathurst's new airline in August, 2022 after Regional Express Airlines (REX) abandoned the route at the end of June that year.
The new airline commenced its flights between Bathurst and Sydney on September 5, 2022.
The airline was to offer a reduced schedule for the first two months and then increase its services to twice daily flights from October.
Question marks remain over the future of the Bathurst to Sydney route, with no airline locked in to offer the service beyond July, 2023.
When it was confirmed REX was leaving, council launched an expressions of interest (EOI) campaign to find a replacement carrier.
The council spokesperson indicated this process could happen again.
"Council may conduct further expressions of interest to see if other providers are interested in servicing the Bathurst to Sydney route," they said.
The Western Advocate has approached FlyPelican for comment.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.