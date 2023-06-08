ORGANISERS say a record number of artisan market stalls will be on hand at the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival on June 24.
They say there will be art, jewellery and handmade wooden items, knitwear and crystals, hearty winter soup, twisted chips and craft cider at the village.
"For the children, plaster painting, face painting and Wiradjuri storytelling is just the beginning," an organising spokesperson said.
"To see for yourself, come out to Newbridge from noon on June 24 and browse the market stalls, Olde Bridge Gallery, Stringybark Crafts and Collectibles and the Old Shed for treasures.
"Lower Trunkey Street will be closed and parking will be available at the showground.
"The organisers are running a raffle with first prize of a load of firewood kindly donated by Hill and Crofts of Blayney.
"The raffle will be drawn immediately before the bonfire is lit at sunset.
"Tickets can be purchased on the day or beforehand in the Gladstone Hotel, Stringybark Crafts and Collectibles and at Bernardi's Marketplace in Blayney."
The festival will also feature viking battles, live music and dance exhibitions.
