Stalls, music, face-painting ... and a viking battle or two

June 8 2023 - 10:00am
Viking battles at a previous Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival.
ORGANISERS say a record number of artisan market stalls will be on hand at the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival on June 24.

