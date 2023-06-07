Expect lots of laughs as comedy showcase takes to Bathurst stage

THE Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase is coming to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Fresh from a show at the Katoomba RSL Club on Friday, June 9, the comedians of the showcase will be performing at BMEC on Saturday, June 10 before they hit Hornsby the next week.
Showcase organisers say the tour features some of the festival's hottest acts - including veteran favourites and emerging talents - live on stage for two hours of laughter.
The line-up for 2023 is Cam James, Jacques Barrett, Daniel Townes, Annie Boyle, Andrew Hamilton, Brodi Snook and Patrick Golamco.
Tickets are available via the BMEC website.
Those wanting to attend are asked to note that the event is restricted to those 15 years and older.
