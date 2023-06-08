Beard in hot form as he claims a pair of medals at junior track titles

AT just eight years of age, Bathurst motorcycle prodigy Flynn Beard has taken out his first state title.
Competing in the NSW Junior Track Championships at Kempsey on Saturday, May 27, Beard took out first in the 7-9 Years 65cc division and ran second in the 7-9 Years 50cc division on his KTM motorcycle.
Beard proved his ability in exceptional company, with the 65cc division podium rounded out by current Australian dirt track champion, Braxsen Anderson, in second place and Queensland and Victorian state title holder, George Homkvist in third.
The Holy Family School student commenced riding motorcycles at the age of two and has participated in non-competitive forms of the sport since age four.
Since reaching the age of seven and commencing competitive racing, Beard has excelled at club, open and title meets and has amassed an impressive string of performances and podiums.
"It was only my second time racing on an oil track, which is quite different to a dirt track as it has a lot more grip, so I am really pleased to have come away with the results I have," he said.
"My family travel most weekends to take me and my little brother Slater racing, so far this year some of the tracks we have travelled to include Kurri Kurri, Somersby, Forbes, the Gold Coast and Gunnedah.
"I really love racing. My dream is to race flat track in America like Forbes locals Tom and Sam Drane."
Beard's father Cameron his son has shown a real love for track and dirt track racing.
"Flynn has grown up around motocross and dirt tracks, so it was inevitable that he ended up riding or racing," he said.
"He's shown a real love and talent for track and dirt track in particular, his performance at Kempsey on the 65 is the best I've seen him ride yet."
Beard now has his sights set on the NSW Junior Dirt Track Championships to be held in Tamworth later in June and the Australian Junior Track Championships at Raymond Terrace in July.
